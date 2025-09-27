BOSTON (WHDH) - The “steaming kettle” Starbucks location in Boston is closing its doors for good Saturday night, one of hundreds that will close across the US, Canada, and Europe as part of the second round of layoffs for the coffee giant this year.

Customers we spoke with said they were shocked to learn this well-known landmark location would be closing.

“I think Starbucks is popular as ever, I’m pretty surprised to hear they’re closing stores,” said one regular.

The company made a point to say there was no emphasis on store with unionized employees.

The location in Boston officially closes at 9 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)