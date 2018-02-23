Iconic Castle Island concession stand opens this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - An iconic concession stand on Castle Island is slated to open this weekend and it’s celebrating with an unbeatable deal.
In honor of opening day and 67 years in business, Sullivan’s is offering 1/2 priced hot dogs starting on Saturday and lasting through March 2.
Have plans this weekend? Don’t worry. Sullivan’s is open seven days a week.
Arrive early. Lines are typically very long.
