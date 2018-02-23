Iconic Castle Island concession stand opens this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - An iconic concession stand on Castle Island is slated to open this weekend and it’s celebrating with an unbeatable deal.

In honor of opening day and 67 years in business, Sullivan’s is offering 1/2 priced hot dogs starting on Saturday and lasting through March 2.

Have plans this weekend? Don’t worry. Sullivan’s is open seven days a week.

Arrive early. Lines are typically very long.

Let the countdown begin! We are LESS THAN A WEEK AWAY from #OpeningDay!! See everyone THIS SATURDAY, February 24th. In honor of our 67th season, #HotDogs will be 1/2 priced through Friday, March 2nd! pic.twitter.com/P6ef13PNx0 — Sullivan's ☘️ (@sullydogs) February 19, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)