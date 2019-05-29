Iconic Chelsea landmark comes crashing down after 60 years

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The iconic Soldiers’ Home water tower in Chelsea was ripped to the ground Wednesday after standing high above the community for 60 years.

Two bulldozers toppled the red-and-white checkered landmark in just a matter of seconds to make room for a new care facility for veterans, according to Soldiers’ Home Director Timothy Leazott.

The 145-foot structure crashed to the ground in a parking lot and remained in one piece.

The tower was built in 1958, according to the Globe. It was decommissioned in 2011.

