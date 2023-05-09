The iconic Christmas Tree Shops store at the Sagamore Bridge on Route 6 will close as part of bankruptcy filings.

The store, known for its windmill out front, is one of two Massachusetts locations that will close, including the Falmouth store.

The Middleborough-based company filed for Chapter 11 on Friday.

The company started as a holiday shop on Cape Cod in the 1950s.

At the time of its filing, Christmas Tree Shops had 82 locations nationwide.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)