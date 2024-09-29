BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) has partnered with the Boston Public Health Commission shelter in Roxbury to expand upon their recently renovated outdoor recreation area by donating some well-known green stairs to be repurposed as benches.

In 2010, the BSA held a design competition to create the centerpiece of their offices in the Atlantic Wharf. World-renowned architects Höweler + Yoon Architecture won the competition with the creation of the iconic “green stairs”, which held court until 2024.

Due to lease changes, the stairs had to be removed.

But in staying true to the BSA’s focus on equity and reuse, they were revitalized and donated to the shelter to be installed as public benches, bringing some bright spots of levity for those in need of a moment’s rest.

The remainder of the stairs have been made into mementos that are given to patrons who donate to the BSA.

