RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - The massive, iconic chandelier at Lombardo’s in Randolph has appeared in wedding and prom photos for decades – but it will soon be making memories somewhere else.

With the longtime South Shore event center closing this year, the Lombardo family made the decision to put the gigantic chandelier up for auction.

Bidding begins at $5,000 on the chandelier, which, described as the “largest chandelier in New England” boasts more than 10,000 glass crystals and 5,000 LED bulbs. When hung it is 23 feet tall and 18 feet wide.

“We’ll see what happens at the auction,” said owner Vincent Lombardo. “If we get a fair price and a nice location, so be it. And if we don’t, we’ll go from there.”

The online auction is open until Thursday, and can be visited here.

“It was a bittersweet decision, but it was the right business decision at the time,” Lombardo said. “We are moving forward.”

The chandelier was installed in 1973, 10 years before the Lombardo family bought the building.

