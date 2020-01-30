Iconic Mass. restaurant looking for new owners after 70 years

LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A restaurant that morphed into a landmark in central Massachusetts over the years is searching for new owners after 70 years of pleasing customers from far and wide with five-star service.

The Castle Restaurant on Route 9 in Leicester announced Thursday that its impressive lakeside property will be offered for sale on the general real estate market effective immediately.

The eatery, which has been owned and operated by the Nicas family since the 1940s, grew from a dairy bar to an award-winning restaurant with a nationally recognized dining room.

“It is with considerable emotion that we, as a family, contemplate the next step in life’s journey. As the restaurant expanded, so too our families grew and changed and we’re ready to retire to spend more time with them. As such, we have made the difficult decision to move aside to allow other capable hands to carry on,” owner James Nicas said in a news release.

It features a large stone replica of a 16th-century castle complete with turrets, towers and a moat located on scenic Lake Sargent. The premises boasts a spacious dining room, lounge, bar and function space for 125 guests, as well as a large stone patio overlooking the lake.

The Nicas family built the structure using stones and lumber from the former Worcester Public Library, the Worcester YWCA, the Elks Home of Worcester, and several Newport, Rhode Island, mansions.

The Castle says it is committed to maintaining a quality dining experience while taking offers from prospective buyers. The restaurant will operate on its usual business hours and gift certificates will continue to be honored.

World War II veteran Stanley Nicas and his wife Helen founded the Castle Restaurant in May 1949.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)