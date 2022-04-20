GLEN, N.H. (WHDH) — An iconic amusement and theme park in New Hampshire is transitioning to a cashless experience for the 2022 season.

Story Land in Glen says it will only accept electronic payments such as debit cards and credit cards, as well as mobile payments like Apple Pay and Google Pay beginning May 21 when the park opens for passholder preview day.

Guests will have free access to cash-to-card kiosks that will be located throughout the park.

“You can transfer your cash free of charge onto a card, use it throughout the park, and if you have money left over, use it anywhere else that cards are accepted,” Story Land said in a Facebook post.

