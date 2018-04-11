Iconic New Hampshire restaurant to close for a second time

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A popular New Hampshire restaurant is set to close for a second time.

The Portsmouth Herald reports restaurant manager Michelle Matthews confirmed The Rosa will close on April 15. Matthews says the owners decided to sell both the Portsmouth restaurant and the building.

The Rosa closed in 2012 after operating for 85 years. Mark McNabb and Joe Barone, owners of The Martingale Wharf, reopened the restaurant a year later. The pair renovated the eatery and revamped its menu.

Matthews says the restaurant and its staff appreciated all the customers the past five years. She says many of The Rosa staff will transfer to The Martingale Wharf.

