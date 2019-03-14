Iconic orange dinosaur on Route 1 now holds giant Kane’s doughnut

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The iconic orange dinosaur that overlooks Route 1 in Saugus has gotten ahold of giant Kane’s doughnut.

The prehistoric reptile was outfitted with the tasty treat to celebrate the opening of Kane’s Handcrafted Donuts at the new Essex Landing development on the highway.

The new doughnut shop is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Kane’s has two other locations at 90 Oliver St. in Boston and at 120 Lincoln Ave. in Saugus.

