Iconic sports bar outside TD Garden announces permanent closure

BOSTON (WHDH) - An iconic sports bar outside of TD Garden that has been frequented by Bruins and Celtics fans for 44 years announced Monday that it has closed its doors for good.

In a Facebook post, The Fours wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the permanent closure of The Fours Boston as of Monday, August 31…We extend our sincerest thanks to all of you, our loyal customers, who have supported us for so many years. You have made The Fours such a treasured place and we are forever grateful for the wonderful memories we have made together.”

The popular Canal Street establishment added that it was an “honor to call the City of Champions home” for more than four decades.

In the coming weeks, The Fours said it will be posting a photo gallery on its website that features fond memories made over the years.

