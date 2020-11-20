BOSTON (WHDH) - An iconic sports bar that closed for good outside the TD Garden in Boston earlier this year is auctioning off more than 1,000 pieces of memorabilia.

The Fours on Canal Street is auctioning off big ticket items, such as a the bar’s large outdoor sign, authentic Fenway Park seats, and signed jerseys, on BidSpotter.com.

Bidding for the items ends on Dec. 3.

The Fours permanently shut down on Aug. 31 after serving customers for 44 years.

Its other two locations in Quincy and Norwell remain open.

