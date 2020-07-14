Iconic Swan Boats nested until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Garden’s famous Swan Boats will not be operating this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes as the state moves into Phase 3 of reopening.

The boats were originally scheduled to open on April 18th but will instead remain dry-docked until 2021.

“Our business is a small and intimate environment that brings people together in a memorable way. As a result, we face some unique challenges in our operation that make it difficult to assure the level of safety we are committed to providing,” the Paget family wrote in a statement.

This is the first time the business has closed for a season in 145 years.

