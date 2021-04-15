Iconic Swan Boats returning to Boston Public Garden next month

BOSTON (WHDH) - The iconic Swan Boats will make a return to the water at the Boston Public Garden lagoon next month following a year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Kim Janey on Thursday announced that the Swan Boats will open for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 8, with the first boat going out at 10 a.m.

Masks will be required and passengers will be safely spaced both in line and on the boats.

Irish immigrant and shipbuilder Robert Paget launched the Swan Boats in 1877. They are still owned and operated by the Paget family.

Each boat weighs three tons and is powered by a driver using a foot-propelled paddle wheel. They are built on oak framed pontoons sheathed in copper, just as they were initially constructed.

The arrival of the pandemic last year marked the first time that the business had to close for a season in 145 years.

