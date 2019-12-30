Icy conditions create potential for slick roads, power outages in Bay State

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews pre-treated roads overnight with salt and sand in preparation for a slick morning commute as freezing rain fell in parts of Massachusetts.

Sleet and freezing rain began falling Sunday night and is expected to continue into Tuesday.

Most of Western and Central Massachusetts is under an ice storm warning, leaving residents reminiscent of the 2008 ice storm.

Back in 2008, ice coated trees and power lines, bringing down branches across New England and knocking out power to more than a million people for weeks.

Then-President George W. Bush declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Conditions aren’t projected to be as bad on Monday, but people could still deal with some power outages and slick driving conditions.

