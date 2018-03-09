Icy roads cause 14-vehicle pileup in Maine; no one injured

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are blaming excessive speed on icy roads for a 14-vehicle pileup on an interstate highway.

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the chain reaction crash on Interstate 95 in Biddeford reported at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

All but one of the vehicle involved, including two tractor-trailers, had to be towed from the scene.

All northbound lanes of the highway were shut down for about 45 minutes, and the highway didn’t reopen completely until about 9:45 p.m.

