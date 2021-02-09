Icy roadways lead to serious car crash in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Icy, slick roadways caused a serious crash in Lakeville Tuesday evening.

Crews responding to the scene on the northbound side of Route 140 found a red car engulfed in flames and black smoke.

The driver was able to escape the wreck with minor injuries.

No further details were released.

