Icy roadways lead to serious car crash in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Icy, slick roadways caused a serious crash in Lakeville Tuesday evening.
Crews responding to the scene on the northbound side of Route 140 found a red car engulfed in flames and black smoke.
The driver was able to escape the wreck with minor injuries.
No further details were released.
