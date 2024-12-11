WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An icy save in Worcester after four friends got stuck on an island in Cooks Pond.

The group was using plans to cross the frozen pond, but one of those planks gave way and a woman fell into the water.

Her friends pulled her out and called 911.

Firefighters in water rescue suits used a sled to get them all the way back to shore.

Authorities said ice rescues are especially dangerous given the increased risk of hypothermia. They are urging people to be careful crossing what might look like frozen water.

