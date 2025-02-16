The rest of your Sunday night we will start to dry out, but we have two threats that will follow! Everything will ice up tonight, and we are expecting a windstorm as we head into Monday.

The wintry messy precipitation will end by 10/11 p.m. tonight.

Temperatures will stay above freezing through about 11 p.m. tonight, but after that we dip below freezing. In fact, overnight into tomorrow morning we’ll get down to the upper teens and low 20s. That means whether you saw the snow, ice or rain or a little bit of everything Sunday, it will all freeze up. Any untreated surfaces will be incredibly slick.

Afternoon highs Monday will not make it out of the 20s, so nothing will be melting all day long. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, but get ready for some major wind. Most of us outside of southeastern Massachusetts are under a high wind warning for gusts up to 65 mph. In southeastern Massachusetts, there’s a wind advisory for gusts up to 55 mph. With some ice on the power lines, the wind will only work to exacerbate the power outage risk. Keep your electronics charged up.

Losing power when temperatures are that cold could be dangerous considering how many people don’t have a back-up way to heat their home without it. Wind chills will get down to the single digits, and they’ll stay there all day long.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and dry, but it’ll still be cold and breezy. Gusts won’t be quite as high as they are expected to be Monday, but they’ll still reach 30-40 mph.

With temperatures in the teens to 20s, it’ll feel much colder with the wind again.

Wednesday will be cold from the single digits to the 20s with dry skies but thankfully less wind. While Thursday previously looked like it could be our next storm day, the forecast model trends have been showing the storm passing farther to the south and east, bringing down our snow totals and snow chances, too. So that one we will have to watch.

Friday through Sunday we’ll be quiet and back to the 30s again.