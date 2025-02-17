LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The storm that dumped more than 6 inches of snow across parts of the region has switched to a messy mix and freezing rain, which resulted in a spate of crashes and spin-outs on area roadways.

In Mashpee, a driver in a pickup truck slid off the highway and overturned near a fire hydrant. The damaged truck was left smoking, no word on whether the driver was injured.

And in Westford, two vehicles slid off the side of a busy highway and became stuck on the side the road. The driver said there was about 2 inches of snow at the time.

In Burlington, a tractor-trailer caused lengthy delays when it became jackknifed in the middle of the highway.

All told, state police say they responded to more than 400 crashes, 17 of which resulted in injuries.

The latest round of winter weather caused headaches for many motorists but had some residents enjoying the fact that their communities had been transformed into a winter wonderland.

Power companies are responding to outages as a result of downed trees and branches as the winds continue to ramp up.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)