KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - The Keene Police Department, Fire Department and the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office are releasing the names of two people killed in a small plane crash in the city on Oct. 21.

The two occupants were Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Mass. and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont.

The incident is still under investigation.

As 7NEWS previously reported, at 7 p.m. Friday, the plane crashed into a large garage and storage area attached to an apartment building. As the flames broke out, people inside the building evacuated.

“Heard a bang, sounded like, at first I thought someone had hit the building,” Scott Gauthier, who lives in the building, said. “Then I thought it sounded like someone hitting the back parking lot, and my mom went outside to check, and she started screaming, ‘get out of the house! Get out of the house!’ As soon as I came out, it was maybe a minute after that, and the whole roof was on fire.”

At the time of the crash, officials said, the nearby church’s fellowship hall had been full of children attending youth group, and said they were glad the incident wasn’t worse than it had been.

