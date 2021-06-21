NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rash of BB gun shootings Sunday night that smashed windows around town and have left residents upset at the damage done.

The vandals shot at cars, homes and businesses, including JD’s Restaurant on North Washington Street. The vandalism took place while the store was closed, but owner John Wilson said employees still could’ve been harmed.

“Someone could’ve been injured or hurt,” Wilson said. “It’s not a joking matter, malicious damage is malicious damage.

James Henley found the windows of his Honda Pilot had been shot out overnight.

“I wish they’d find something more practical to do with their time than run around shooting randos’ cars with BB guns, but idiots are idiots,” Henley said.

Officials are asking anyone with surveillance footage to contact police.

