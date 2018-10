BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lamborghini caught flames in Boston’s Copley Square on Friday.

Smoke poured out of the back of the car as it sat idle on the side of the street.

Firefighters put out the flames, cutting away damaged pieces to try and get a look at the engine.

The entire backside of the sports car was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

