REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The boyfriend of a pregnant Rehoboth teen who was missing for nearly two weeks pleaded not guilty to her murder after investigators located human remains on his family’s property Tuesday.

Gregory Groom, 22, also of Rehoboth, was arraigned in Taunton District Court on Tuesday for the murder of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Kylee Monteiro. She was three months pregnant when she was reported missing by Groom on August 8.

“Miss Monteiro texted her sister that, ‘He threw me on the ground and pulled my hair and strangled me. My phone is at 4%, and if I die, it was Greg,” said Jason Mohan, Assistant DA, Bristol County.

Prosecutors say Groom confessed to stabbing Monteiro after a fight near a shed on his family’s property in Rehoboth. They say Groom admitted everything to police.

“Mr. Groom admitted that he stabbed Miss Monteiro twice in the neck and once in the chest,” said Mohan. “The stab wound to the chest actually broke the blade of the knife off. He used a kitchen knife to commit the stabbing… He drew on the map the approximate location of Miss Monteiro’s remains.”

A search on Tuesday led to law enforcement combing through Monteiro’s last known location, Groom’s family’s property, where they located human remains consistent with the missing teen.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said they are waiting on a final, official identification of the remains but that they are confident the individual they located is Monteiro.

“All of the evidence points to the defendant, at this point, having killed her,” Quinn said. “As I met with the family a few minutes ago, certainly a very difficult time for them. I extend my sympathies to them.”

— WATCH: Bristol County DA on the murder of Kylee Monteiro —

Monteiro’s loved ones were distraught learning the pregnant teen would not be coming home safe after going missing nearly two weeks ago.

“She was so loving and so caring,” said Kira Schofield. “I love her so much.”

Loved ones described Monteiro as kind, outgoing, and excited to become a mother.

“She’s such a happy person, she really is,” said Monteiro’s sister Faith. “She loves people, she loves animals. She is a great soul, she’s a great person, you know what I mean?”

Groom is being held without bail. He is next expected in court on September 10.

