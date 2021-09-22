BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox have won their last six games and some players are thanking their uniforms for giving them the advantage.

The team has been wearing the special Boston Marathon-inspired uniforms during this hot streak. While the talent of the team cannot be overlooked, some of the players say that as long as they keep winning, they’re going to keep wearing the unique colors.

“I know we’re not the yellow sox, but we need wins right now. So if it’s yellow, it’s yellow,” shortstop Xander Bogaerts said.

The City Connect jerseys have been making a big impact as Boston makes its playoff push.

On Friday, the Red Sox donned the yellow and baby blue jerseys and won handily. They were back for Saturday and Sunday’s wins, too.

Players say that with all the superstition in baseball, it came as no surprise for them to suit up in yellow and blue on Tuesday.

“As of now, I don’t anticipate us changing them for tomorrow,” said Bogaerts. “I don’t know about the next day, but hopefully, we have that thing on again.”

The uniforms caused a bit of controversy before players even took the field. They were designed with the Boston Marathon in mind and feature the color scheme for the race.

“I think in here we have some smart people,” he said. “I think they made the right choice of putting on the yellow and hopefully tomorrow we wear the yellow again.”

So just how long could this trend continue for?

“If we keep winning, I think we’re going to keep wearing them the rest of the season, you know?” I just show up today and see that was the uniform we’re going to wear,” said pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez. “The first time we wore it, I wasn’t available to wear it, so I’m just happy to be available to wear it today.”

The Sox are due to face the Mets again Wednesday night and fans can expect to see them in those infamous yellow and blue uniforms.

