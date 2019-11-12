(WHDH) — Handwritten letters by the notorious Boston gangster, James “Whitey” Bulger, have been placed up for auction.

Lelands is auctioning off three letters addressed to a woman named Jackie.

The first letter, written on the back of a picture of an Irish flag, reads, “If you need some one whacked, give me a call. Your friend, James Whitey Bulger 1428AZ.”

He added, “Nice guy cop put his hat on my head for the mug shot.”

The second letter references Jack Nicholson, whose character Frank Costello in “The Departed” is based on Bulger, and Johnny Depp, who portrayed Bulger in “Black Mass.”

It also reads, “another girl friend Jacquie was on the run with me and with me sticking up banks.”

The third letter, written on the back of a picture of the movie poster “Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger,” referenced longtime girlfriend Catherine Greig.

“The last woman in my life is Catherine – we were on the run for 16 years – the best years of my life – longest period without any felony – no robbin banks or killing anyone – A 16 year honeymoon – wanted to make deal plead guilty to all indictments,” it read.

He then proceeded to write a detailed list of indictments.

Six letters written by Bulger to a man he met in prison sold between $845 and $1,430 each at an auction in February.

