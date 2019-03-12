Igloo recalls several products after young boy gets locked inside cooler

(WHDH) — Igloo has announced a voluntary recall of eight products after a young boy found himself locked inside one of their coolers earlier this month.

Nicholas Wanes, 5, of Florida, climbed into his family’s 72-quart Igloo Marine Elite cooler because he thought it would be a fun hiding spot but the lid suddenly shut, locking him inside, according to WSVN.

“I thought I got locked in there forever. I didn’t notice that the lock closes automatically,” Wanes told the news outlet.

The frightening incident, which was caught on surveillance camera, prompted Igloo to issue a safety alert.

“We are very sorry for the scare this incident must have caused the child and his family, and very happy no one was injured,” Igloo said in a statement.

The recall affects the following items:

Igloo Marine Elite 72 quart; Item #00049375

Igloo Marine Elite 54 quart; Item #00049374

Igloo Marine Elite 94 quart; Item #00049574

Igloo Marine Elite 110 quart; Item #00034108

Igloo Marine Elite 72 quart; Item #00044476 (West Marine)

Igloo Marine Elite 128 quart; Item #00044479 (West Marine)

Igloo Marine Elite 94 quart; Item #00044478 (West Marine)

Igloo Marine Elite 162 quart; Item #00044480 (West Marine)

“It is possible that the stainless-steel latch could, inadvertently close where a person could potentially become locked inside,” the company said of the recalled coolers.

Latch-replacement kits are being sent out to customers. Anyone who does not receive a kit is urged to call 1-866-509-3503.

Igloo says it stands behind the quality of its products but that safety is their main concern.

