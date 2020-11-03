Ignore robocalls that urge voters to ‘stay home’ on Election Day, AG Healey says

BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI is reportedly investigating Election Day robocalls that urge voters to “stay home” instead of visiting the polls to cast a ballot.

Voters have been targeted by robocalls in several states including Michigan and North Carolina, a senior official with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency told CNN.

The calls try to persuade voters to “stay home and stay safe,” officials said.

In a tweet, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey told Bay Staters to ignore the attempts to spread misinformation.

East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien also reported a suspicious calls that advised residents to stay home and avoid certain areas of the town for fear of violence and looting that may occur as a result of the election.

“There have been no threats made to voters, poll workers or business owners in town, despite what this robocall might suggest,” O’Brien said. “Our election day is moving smoothly, with peaceful groups of residents lining up patiently to exercise their rights as Americans.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel alerted the authorities to one message that told voters to leave long voting lines and return Wednesday.

Voters across the United States must be in line by 8 p.m. Tuesday to have their votes count.

We’ve heard reports of robocalls spreading misinformation. These are the facts: 🗳 Today is the last day to vote

🗳 You can vote until 8pm

🗳 Look up your polling location here: https://t.co/ieLHiDgW4H Vote, vote, vote! — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) November 3, 2020

