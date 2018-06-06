(WHDH) — America’s beloved pancake house has announced that it will be changing its name.

IHOP posted on Twitter that they will soon be known as IHOB.

“We’re serious about the quality of food and our menu, and this name change really reflects that,” the executive director of communications said.

The restaurant chain hasn’t announced what the “B” stands for. They did release a Twitter poll that possibly gives a hint, with options including biscuits, bacon, butternut squash and barnacles.

