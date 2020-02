(WHDH) — IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day on Tuesday by giving away free pancakes.

Guests can score a free short stack of IHOP’s Original Buttermilk Pancakes from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday.

IHOP is asking guests to leave a donation to help children battling critical illnesses.

Click here for IHOP locations.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)