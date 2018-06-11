IHOP reveals the ‘B’ in its new name, IHOB, stands for burgers

(WHDH) — America’s beloved pancake house announced its new name Monday, the International House of Burgers.

The company posted on Twitter last week that it was changing its name to IHOB.

“We’re serious about the quality of food and our menu, and this name change really reflects that,” the executive director of communications said.

The restaurant chain announced Monday that the ‘B’ in IHOB stands for burger.

