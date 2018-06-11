IHOP set to reveal the ‘B’ in its new name, IHOB

(WHDH) — America’s beloved pancake house will be announcing its new name Monday.

IHOP posted on Twitter last week that they will soon be known as IHOB.

“We’re serious about the quality of food and our menu, and this name change really reflects that,” the executive director of communications said.

The restaurant chain hasn’t announced what the “B” stands for. That reveal is slated to occur at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)