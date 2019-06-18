(WHDH) — Forget putting together furniture, Ikea is looking for someone to help them find all the keys to a real home of happiness.

The Swedish company is offering to pay one person to research happiness for two weeks in Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen.

The idea is to get an outside perspective on why Denmark is frequently rated as one of the world’s happiest countries.

Ikea will arrange travel, provide a temporary home and pay a nominal rate.

Once in Denmark, the lucky winner will be treated to home visits, guided tours, talks and dinners.

A camera crew will be in tow the whole time and the experience will be turned into a mini-documentary.

Those interested in applying are asked to upload a one minute video on why they’re eager to investigate happiness.

Applications are being accepted until July 1.

