(CNN) — After what feels like a lifetime in quarantine and isolation, parents may be running out of ideas to keep kids entertained.

So for everyone looking for ways to have fun within four walls, Ikea Russia has some ideas.

The company released six instruction manuals on how to build blanket forts using everyday household items — chairs, stools, books and, of course, blankets.

And there’s instructions for almost every type of structure.

Like, a castle, because your kids are royalty.

Or a house.

And, with outdoor activities being slightly limited, there’s even a way to go camping.

Also a cave, wigwam and fortress — for whatever storylines you or your kids can dream up.

Quarantining can be stressful with kids but, hey, at least it will never be boring.

And if you really want an Ikea experience, the company released a recipe for its Swedish meatballs last month.

(Copyright (c) 2020 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)