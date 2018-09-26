‘I’ll get back in the water’: Shark attack victim from Massachusetts discusses terrifying encounter

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WHDH) — A Massachusetts woman attacked by a shark while spearfishing in the Bahamas is already talking about getting back in the water.

Maggie Ewing had an unwanted encounter with a blacktip shark Sunday afternoon when she speared a hogfish underwater near Treasure Cay Beach in the Bahamas.

“I actually turned around to see if any sharks were coming before going up, and I felt the pain instantly and turned around and a shark had come over this shoulder, sorta latched onto my hand,” Ewing told WPLG. “I think he let go pretty quickly, probably felt the spear. I know sharks aren’t really going for me. He was totally going for the fish.”

The shark’s bite shredded Ewing’s hand, prompting paramedics to fly her to a hospital in South Florida.

An x-ray showed a small tooth lodged into her finger.

Doctors worked hard to save her hand and believe she will get the full function back.

Ewing says the experience is not deterring her from spearfishing again.

“It’s one of my favorite things to do,” she said. “I mean it happened, I’ll deal with it and I’ll get back in the water.”

