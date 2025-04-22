CARLISLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Concord-Carlisle High School students are dead and one other student is in critical condition after a car crash in Florida Monday.

The crash happened late Monday night on Highway 98 near Inlet Beach, which is between Tallahassee and Panama City, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida Highway Patrol said the four 18-year-olds were driving in an SUV when they collided with a tractor-trailer that was making a U-turn in the median of the highway. The SUV was thrown across the highway.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Carlisle, and two 18-year-old passengers died according to officials.

Two of the Carlisle teenagers were killed in the crash, and two others were taken to Florida hospital in critical condition, police said. A third fatality was confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

“I think it affects everyone, even people that might not be that close with the family,” said a student. “You know somebody that is close to the family. It spreads like that.”

Concord-Carlisle High School confirmed that all four students involved are seniors.

“Two members of the Class of 2025 were killed in the crash. Two other CCHS students are in critical condition… We offer our deep condolences to both families during this unimaginable time,” the school said in a statement.

The school later released a follow-up statement.

“It is with great sadness that I share additional information about the tragic car accident in Florida. We learned that a third CCHS senior passed this afternoon.”

The school said grief counseling will be available Wednesday.

“They were just about to go off and were excited to start their young adult lives,” said a student. “I’ll be thinking about it for a very long time.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)