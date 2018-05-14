LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Leicester are cracking down on illegal dumping.

The department shared a photo on Facebook of garbage littering Mulberry Street over the weekend. The items left behind included bureaus and chairs.

Officers are saying that illegal dumping needs to stop.

Anyone with information on who is leaving their trash on the side of the road is asked to call the police.

