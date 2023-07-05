CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials on Tuesday said illegal fireworks were the cause of a recent fire on a porch in Chelsea.

Emergency crews first responded to the fire in a building off Garfield Avenue on Monday.

Video later showed smoke and flames visible as fire spread along the porch.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Fire Services later said investigators determined illegal fireworks in the area hit the porch and caused the fire.

While investigating, the spokesperson said officials also found additional hidden fireworks nearby.

The spokesperson said state police seized the fireworks, adding “The resident whose porch was burned had nothing to do with the fireworks.”

Officials previously said no one was hurt in this incident and the fire did not spread to the adjoining apartment.

