SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators made a dangerous discovery in Salem: following a tip, officials found illegal guns and chemicals that could be used to create explosives in a home there.

Patrick Gordon, 42, was taken into custody after dozens of firearm parts commonly used in assault rifles were seized during Monday’s search of his apartment on Harbor Street.

Massachusetts State Police said they were alerted last week that Gordon had ordered and shipped gun parts to his mother’s home in New Hampshire.

According to court documents, Gordon is “not allowed to purchase or have access to firearms”, due to the potential threat of self harm stemming from previous incidents where law enforcement was called.

Investigators alleged that Gordon ordered additional gun-related items over the past six months, which led them to conduct the search of his apartment on Monday.

The attorney general’s office shared a picture of materials that authorities said they seized; in addition to the gun parts investigators said they also confiscated a 3D printer that can make ghost guns, fuel and oxidizers that can be used to make incendiary devices, and flash powder, which is very sensitive to heat and illegal to possess.

Gordon pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday; he is currently being held on $100,000 cash bail.

