HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a double murder in Illinois was nabbed in Hyannis Thursday morning.

Carl Curry was arrested at a relative’s home on Pitchers Way around 9:30 a.m. following a month-long investigation conducted by state, federal and local law enforcement.

Curry will be returned to Illinois to face murder and parole violation charges after he allegedly shot a 31-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man inside a home in Riverside, Illinois last month.

The homeowner originally denied police entry to the house but Curry eventually came out and surrendered.

No further details were released.

