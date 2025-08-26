Early Monday, Trump suggested multiple times that he might dispatch the National Guard to Chicago regardless of Gov. JB Pritzker’s opinion, calling the city a “killing field,” an apparent reference to the Cambodian genocide.

Pritzker and other Illinois officials said the Trump administration has not reached out to Chicago leaders about any federal initiative to deploy military personnel to the city to combat crime the way the president has in the nation’s capital. They cited statistics showing drops in violent crime in Chicago and cast Trump’s move as performative, partisan and racist.

“Mr. President, do not come to Chicago,” Pritzker said, standing in a park about a mile from the Chicago skyscraper that features Trump’s name in large lettering.

The governor said he would fight the “petty whims of an arrogant little man” who “wants to use the military to occupy a U.S. city, punish his dissidents and score political points.”

