Illinois inmates cast their votes in 2020 election

(WHDH) — Inmates in Illinois are being included in this year’s election.

This comes after Governor Jay Robert Pritzker signed a bill allowing pre-trial inmates the right to vote.

“Today marks the first time in history that a jail will serve as a polling location, and a general election, during a presidential election,” Stevie Valles, Executive Director of Chicago Votes said.

Officials said they believe the detainees will be the most informed voters.

“Always remember that many of the people being detained in our county jails are lingering there simply because they cannot afford bail,” Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said. “The fact that when they exit, our prison system, their voting rights are restored. They can vote here in Illinois, regardless of having a record.”

Cook County Sherrif Tom Dart said, “They’re going to feel connected to communities because they’re making decisions about who’s going to lead their communities.”

Officials said they expect 2,000 inmates — roughly half of the jail population in the state — to cast a ballot.

