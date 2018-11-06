Illness outbreak at Vermont retirement community

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Health Department says it’s working with a retirement community in Shelburne to battle an illness outbreak.

Officials said Tuesday that 22 cases of Shigellosis have been confirmed among Wake Robin residents, staff, and visitors and 44 probable cases have been reported.

Shingella is a type of bacteria that causes diarrhea, stomach cramps and sometimes a fever.

The Health Department says it started its investigation on October 18. It says the Centers for Disease Control is helping to recommend treatment alternatives and prevention for the extensively drug resistant Shingella sonnei infections.

Shigellosis spreads easily from person to person. Officials say the source of outbreak has not been identified.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says there have been no new onsets of illness since Nov. 1.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)