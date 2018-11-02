Illuminous lights up downtown Boston for 2 day event

BOSTON (WHDH) - A two-night contemporary arts festival featuring original installations, video projections and performances by artists who work with light and sound began in Boston Friday night.

Illuminous, Boston’s largest lighting festival, is back in town. The event incorporates science, art and technology to project works of art onto city facades.

The creators of the event say their mission is to, “create immersive experiences that turn city streets into an installation gallery.”

This festival was specially designed with Boston in mind.

