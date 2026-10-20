BOSTON (WHDH) - Meagan Lewis-Michaelson thinks she has what it takes to be the next voice of Logan Airport.

Lewis-Michaelson was one of over 5,200 people who auditioned to be the Voice of Logan.

On Monday, that was narrowed down to eight finalists.

“Inexplicable pride to be the voice of Boston the city that means so much to me and my family,” Lewis-Michaelson said.

Lewis-Michaelson is known for her voice. She’s a musical theater performer and a professor at the Berklee College of Music. She says she has the chops to make her city proud.

“I’m authentic, and I’m full of heart, and ultimately that, that’s what Boston’s about,” Lewis-Michaelson said.

Raised in Everett, Lewis-Michaelson knows a thing or two about life in New England. Things like iced coffee being the best, even in the winter!

Boston sports pride runs in her family. Lewis-Michaelson has carried around a stuffed Larry Bird toy, known as her “Lucky Larry.”

“I just keep picturing my Grampy, who was an Usher at Fenway Park,” Lewis-Michaelson said. “I never got to meet him, but I have a picture of him in my living room. I think of him, and it gets me choked up because that’s the heart of Boston.”

So, the next time you fly through Logan, it might be Meagan welcoming you home.

Voting for the eventual winner will take place online starting October 24.

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