‘I’m back now, so that’s good:” Some return home as travel ban expands

BOSTON (WHDH) - As President Donald Trump expanded a travel ban for visitors from Europe, some locals who were abroad when the coronavirus pandemic began are returning to Logan Airport.

Madeline Bockus, who had been studying abroad in Spain, felt relieved to reunite with her family in the international terminal of Logan Airport Saturday.

“It’s been a long 48 hours, kind of stressful. But I’m back now so that’s good,” Bockus said. “I was very disappointed at first that I’d have to cut my semester short, but it’s the best and safer this way. it’s nice to be home and know that I’m secured here, I won’t be stuck somewhere, because that was my fear at first.”

On Friday the federal government suspended travel from 26 European countries in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus, and on Saturday the Trump administration expanded the suspension to the United Kingdom and Ireland. Americans like Bockus can still return home, but Logan’s international terminal was largely empty of travelers Saturday.

And some visitors to America are making the reverse trip home. Lucas Brine, who was flying home to London after his time at a New Hampshire prep school was cut short by the virus, said he was disappointed to miss out on his last year in school.

“Obviously it kind of sucks having to say goodbye to senior stuff so early, but I guess everyone’s kind of got to get used to it,” Brine said.

