BOSTON (WHDH) - Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman opened up about the difficulties she had after publically revealing that she had been sexually abused by a former Team USA doctor.

The Needham native spoke to “The Improper Bostonian,” saying she had a difficult time after telling the world that Larry Nassar had assaulted her.

Raisman says that she feels a responsibility to speak up for other survivors but added that dealing with the media attention has been challenging.

“It was exhausting and traumatizing,” she told the bi-weekly magazine. “I’m constantly reliving my abuse.”

Raisman was one of more than 150 women and girls who claimed they were abused by Nassar. She addressed him in court in January as he awaited sentencing for three counts of criminal sexual assault.

“I could hold it together in court or whatever but then I could barely hold my head up afterward,” Raisman told “The Improper Bostonian.”

Nassar was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison earlier this year on the sexual assault charges. He was also sentenced to 60 years in prison on a separate federal child pornography conviction.

