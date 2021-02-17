‘I’m feeling lucky’: Boston barber on the mend after freak accident with scissors

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local barber who accidentally stabbed himself while cutting hair said he is relieved to be on the mend and feels lucky to be alive.

Stephen Silva is recovering in the hospital after a freak accident at the Boston Barber Company on Beacon Hill that almost cost him his life last week.

“I’m OK … sore, definitely sore, my chest, straight through to the back is sore,” he said.

The 29-year-old assistant manager was in the middle of giving a haircut when he slipped on the floor — slick from his spray bottle — and fell, accidentally stabbing himself in the chest with his scissors.

“And I fell on my hands and I still had my scissors cause they’re wrapped around your finger and the blades pointed inward and it just got me good,” he recalled. “It was in and out real quick.”

His customer and co-workers rushed to his side and he was rushed to the hospital.

After undergoing open-heart surgery, Silva spoke with one of his doctors about the ordeal.

“I was like, ‘Hey man just give it to me straight. How lucky was I,” he said. “He was like, ‘Dude, you were like this close from dying.”

The barbershop owner said police originally thought it was a stabbing and wouldn’t let them clean up the blood on the floor until they produced the surveillance video.

When I first heard it I died laughing,” Silva said. “Like really? Wow. It’s kind of funny… but … you know at the same time I get it. They gotta do that in any case, you know, someone falls you gotta make sure someone didn’t push him.”

Last week was his first week back after being out of work for months due to the pandemic. Silva said he is grateful for his friends who set up a GoFundMe page for him.

“I didn’t think that many people would care, but a lot of people did and I really appreciate it,” he said. “I’m feeling lucky…not even lucky for just what happened…but, lucky for all the people that cared.”

He said he hopes he can return to work soon and when he does he said he is going to be more careful.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)