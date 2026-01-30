BOSTON (WHDH) - A bitter blast of artic air has Boston on high alert. A cold weather emergency is in effect with the dangerous wind chill and people are really feeling it.

“It’s freezing like I should’ve worn a scarf and gloves, its so cold,” Thea Cruz said.

Around the city, people are bundled up from head to toe. Faces covered, shoulders hunched, moving fast just to escape the cold.

The wind cuts straight through jackets turning a quick walk into a painful one.

“It is cold, very very cold, I’m freezing,” Brian Moniz said.

For commuters, the frigid temperatures are only making an already tough week worse.

Red line riders dealt with delays and were left standing on platforms in the bitter conditions.

“The delays are insane. I think it’s been taking me like three times as long to get to work,” Mark Ebaid said. “Right now I’m wearing four [layers].”

The extreme wind chill is also impacting schools. Worcester cancelled classes due to hazardous conditions.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)