BOSTON (WHDH) - A former high school hockey player was who seriously injured on the ice is fighting to overcome the odds.

A doctor told 18-year-old Jake Thibeault he would never walk again after suffering a spinal cord injury and a small brain bleed in a hockey accident back in September.

Since then, the Milton Academy senior has gotten a big show of support during his recovery from all over, including from the Boston Bruins.

Sports Director Joe Amorosino spoke with him at Spaulding Rehab Hospital to discuss his plans for the future.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)